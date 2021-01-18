The San Diego Padres are in agreement on a deal to acquire right-hander Joe Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The trade for Musgrove is pending medical reviews, per sources, and will be sending a large package of prospects back to the Pirates. Hudson Head, a well-regarded center fielder, is expected to be among the group heading to Pittsburgh.

The trade also involves the New York Mets. The Padres are sending left-hander Joey Lucchesi to the Mets, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile, Mets prospect catcher Endy Rodriguez is headed to the Pirates, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Musgrove, 28, was 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA in eight starts for the Pirates in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Musgrove, the team's Opening Day starter in 2020, is set to make $4.45 million in 2021 after he and the Pirates agreed to a contract last Friday to avoid arbitration.

He is 29-38 with a 4.33 ERA over 108 appearances in five major league seasons, including 83 starts.

Musgrove is the third starting pitcher acquired via trade by the Padres this offseason. San Diego acquired left-hander Blake Snell and right-hander Yu Darvish in separate blockbuster trades last month with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, respectively.

This is the second significant trade completed by the rebuilding Pirates, who traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals last month.