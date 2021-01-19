Right-hander Tyler Chatwood has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, a source told ESPN.

The deal is pending a physical.

Tyler Chatwood never reached his full potential as a member of the Chicago Cubs after a disastrous first season with them in 2018. He had massive control problems which pushed him to the bullpen in 2019 before he found his way back to the rotation in 2020. At times, his stuff was as dominant as ever but in other moments he would lose that control and then potentially over-compensate which would lead to high hit totals.

Chatwood, who turns 31 in December, finished 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 5 starts for Chicago last season. He is 51-57 with a 4.40 ERA over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2011), Colorado Rockies (2012-14, 2016-17) and Cubs (2018-20).

Chatwood has always shown more potential than actual production but it's not like he's over the hill. He can spin the ball with the best of them and is certainly worthy as a comeback candidate after producing a 5.30 ERA in 2020 where he also had elbow problems and didn't pitch in the final weeks of the season.

Healthy now, Chatwood could be a valuable change-of-scenery pitcher with some upside -- though he has to prove he can consistently get outs.

Chatwood's agreement with the Blue Jays was first reported by MLB Network.