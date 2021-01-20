The Los Angeles Angels, desperate to add starting pitching, agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Quintana, who previously pitched under current Angels manager Joe Maddon while with the Chicago Cubs, was limited to only 10 innings in 2020 largely because of thumb surgery. Prior to that, the 31-year-old averaged 32 starts from 2013 to 2019, putting together a 3.72 ERA with a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Quintana joins a rotation that includes Andrew Heaney, Dylan Bundy, Griffin Canning and potentially Shohei Ohtani, slotting in somewhere near the top.

Quintana stands as the fifth one-year addition made by first-year general manager Perry Minasian, following shortstop Jose Iglesias, closer Raisel Iglesias, catcher Kurt Suzuki and lefty reliever Alex Claudio. They'll combine to make $23.25 million in 2021.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.