        <
        >

          Tributes to a legend: Baseball world and beyond honors Hank Aaron

          play
          Stephen A. expresses his gratitude for Hank Aaron (2:17)

          Stephen A. Smith is thankful for Hank Aaron's impact on and off the baseball field. (2:17)

          12:44 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The importance of Hank Aaron to baseball -- and to American culture -- is unmistakable. The Hall of Famer and longtime MLB home run king was a symbol of greatness on the field and dignity off it, facing death threats as a Black man approaching and then breaking Babe Ruth's hallowed home run mark with the Atlanta Braves in 1974.

          His death on Friday morning, at age 86, reverberated beyond sports. Here are some of the many tributes to Hammerin' Hank on social media, from current and former big leaguers to civil rights leaders and other luminaries.

          More on Aaron: Bryant: Aaron's lasting impact is measured in more than home runs