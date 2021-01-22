        <
        >

          Images from Hank Aaron's chase for the career home run record

          Home run king Henry "Hank" Aaron died Friday. He was 86. AP Photo
          11:35 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died Friday in his sleep. He was 86. The Mobile, Alabama, native is remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time. He spent his entire adult life in baseball, as a player and in the Atlanta Braves' front office. Take a look back at some of the greatest moments from his career, including the chase for his record-breaking 715th career home run.

          Related: Aaron's impact is measured in more than home runs

          Related: Baseball world and beyond honor Hank Aaron