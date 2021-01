MIAMI -- Well-traveled right-hander Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a deal with the Marlins and is expected to compete for a role as their closer.

Bass led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves last season, when he went 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 26 games.

He has pitched for six major league teams and has a career ERA of 4.32 with 15 saves in nine seasons.