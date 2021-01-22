The Washington Nationals are re-signing Ryan Zimmerman to a one-year, $1 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Zimmerman opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about his family's safety amid the coronavirus pandemic but is set to play his 16th major league season, all with the Nationals.

Zimmerman's future in Washington had been uncertain after the Nationals acquired Josh Bell to play first base, but general manager Mike Rizzo said last month that the team was open to bringing the 36-year-old back.

Zimmerman batted .257 with six home runs for the 2019 World Series champions.

USA Today first reported on Zimmerman's return to Washington.