The New York Yankees are trading reliever Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The trade is the first deal between the AL East rivals since one involving Stephen Drew and Kelly Johnson in 2014.

By moving Ottavino, the Yankees free up some cash, while the Red Sox add a late-inning arm. New York is also kicking in $850,000 in the deal, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Athletic earlier reported news of the trade.

Ottavino signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Yankees ahead of the 2019 season.

He proved a key part of the back end of New York's bullpen in 2019, pitching to a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances that season. However, 2020 proved to be a challenging one for Ottavino as he had a 5.89 ERA and blew three saves in 24 appearances.

The right-hander will always hold a place in Yankees lore as he was the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0.