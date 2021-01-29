Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pederson, 28, batted .234/.339/.479 with 123 homers and 108 doubles in 687 regular-season games for the Dodgers from 2015 to 2019, making an All-Star team and posting an .864 OPS against righties.

Originally an 11th-round pick out of a Northern California high school in 2010, Pederson was best utilized in a left-field platoon and provided rare power from the leadoff spot. He stopped batting leadoff when Mookie Betts joined the Dodgers and struggled through the shortened, unconventional 2020 season, batting only .190/.285/.397 in 138 plate appearances.

But Pederson continued to be a force in the postseason, boasting a .382/.432/.559 slash line through four rounds in 2020 and playing a major role in the Dodgers' first World Series championship since 1988. By the end of it, Pederson's Dodgers teammates had invented a new month in his honor: "Joc-tober."

The Athletic was first to report the agreement.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.