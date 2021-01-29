The Philadelphia Phillies and left-hander Matt Moore have agreed to a 1-year deal worth $3 million, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Moore pitched this past season in Japan for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

He last pitched in MLB for the Detroit Tigers in 2019, but made only two starts before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right knee.

Moore was an All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA but had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and missed most of the 2014 and '15 seasons.

The Rays traded Moore to the Giants during the 2016 season. He tied for the National League lead with 15 losses in 2017.