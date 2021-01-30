Carlos Rodon will return to the Chicago White Sox after the team reached a one-year, $3 million deal with the left-hander, a source told ESPN on Saturday, confirming multiple reports.

Rodon, who was selected by the White Sox with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, became a free agent after he was not tendered a contract after the 2020 season.

He broke into the majors in 2015 and looked as if he could be a key member of the team's rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

Rodon, 28, is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last season, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.