Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who hasn't played since 2019 because of a knee injury suffered two seasons earlier, announced his retirement Monday.

Pedroia, 37, a four-time All-Star who was named American Rookie of the Year in 2007 and AL MVP in 2008, played his entire 17-season professional career in the Red Sox organization. He won three World Series rings with the Red Sox and was a four-time Gold Glove winner.

He is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons. Only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire career.

Pedroia One of Best at 2B 2008-13 From his first All-Star season in 2008 through his final All-Star season in 2013, Pedroia was one of the best second basemen in baseball (minimum 500 plate appearances and 50% of games played at 2B). Category Rank WAR 34.8 1st Avg. .303 2nd Hits 1,036 2nd OBP 371 2nd SB 112 2nd Runs 560 3rd RBIs 436 4th -- ESPN Stats & Information

"Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement.

"Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work."

Pedroia's knee troubles began in April 2017, when then-Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado took him out with a hard slide at second base. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries on his left knee, beginning with the initial procedure in October 2017. He played just nine games total between the 2018 and '19 seasons.

Pedroia has one season remaining in a $110 million, eight-year contract. Of his $12 million salary for 2021, $2.5 million is deferred without interest and payable on July 15, 2028. His contract called for deferred payments for previous salaries of $2 million each on July 15 this year and in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and $2.5 million each in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

In 14 major league seasons, he hit .299/.365/.439 with 140 homers, 394 doubles and 725 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.