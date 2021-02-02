The Major League Baseball Players Association rejected MLB's proposal to delay the 2021 regular season until April, the union announced Monday night.

MLB proposed pushing back the start of spring training to late March, with a 154-game regular season slated to start in late April. Players would be paid their full 162-game salaries under the proposal.

In a statement, the MLBPA cited concerns with playing doubleheaders, accepting expanded playoffs and the expansion of the designated hitter and the lack of salary or service time protections should the season be delayed or cancelled.

The MLBPA said players will continue to prepare for spring training to start in mid-February.

"We do not make this decision lightly," the MLBPA said. "Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help Players and Clubs meet these challenges."