Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway sent unsolicited messages and photos, among other inappropriate and harassing behavior, five women who work in sports media told The Athletic in a report published Monday evening.

Callaway, who is currently the Los Angeles Angels' pitching coach, "aggressively pursued" the women through messages and in person, according to the report, which also covers his time as the Cleveland Indians' pitching coach.

Callaway's pattern of behavior was so concerning that women in multiple MLB markets received warnings to be on guard around him, according to the report.

"Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses," Callaway told The Athletic. "Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations."

Major League Baseball plans to launch an investigation into Callaway, a source told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The league said in a statement that it "has never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Mickey Callaway."

The Angels also will conduct an investigation, saying in a statement that "The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization's values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB."

The report comes two weeks after ESPN reported then-Mets GM Jared Porter had sent explicit unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. Porter was subsequently fired by the Mets.