Right-hander Chris Archer and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, pending a physical, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

With the move, Archer is returning to the organization with which he debuted in 2012 and found his greatest success.

Archer, 32, had been a disappointment since being traded from the Rays, with whom he was a two-time All-Star selection, to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz in 2018. Archer, who signed a six-year, $25.5 million deal in 2014, went 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts for the Pirates, including a 3-9 mark with a 5.19 ERA in 2019.

Glasnow and Meadows, meanwhile, helped the Rays reach the World Series this past season for the first time since 2008.

Archer did not pitch for the Pirates in 2020, undergoing season-ending surgery on June 2 to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome after experiencing discomfort in the neck/shoulder area on his right side.

The Pirates declined an $11 million option for the 2021 season, instead giving Archer a buyout of $250,000. His prorated pay for the pandemic-shortened season was reduced to $3.33 million.

Archer is 60-80 with a 3.86 ERA in 210 career starts and two relief appearances. His average fastball velocity dropped from 95.75 mph in 2017 to 93.30 mph in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.