Free-agent pitcher Chase Anderson has reached a one-year, $4 million agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies, a source familiar with the contract told ESPN on Wednesday.

Anderson, 33, went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020, including seven starts. The Phillies signed Anderson to compete as a starter, as he'll be stretched out during spring training.

The seven-year veteran had his best season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012, when he went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA. Toronto acquired Anderson in a November 2019 trade with Milwaukee.

Anderson, a right-hander, had initial interest from seven teams and was negotiating with three of them, a source told ESPN. The deal is pending a physical and can pay him an extra $250,000 in incentives.

The Phillies on Wednesday also made official their signing of left-hander Matt Moore, who pitched in Japan last year.