Free-agent infielder Kolten Wong, who has won consecutive Gold Glove awards at second base, has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Wong, 30, has been one of the best defenders in baseball with 41 defensive runs saved over the past three seasons, which is tied for fourth at any position and is 15 more than any other second baseman during the period, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He became a free agent after the St. Louis Cardinals declined to pick up his $12.5 million option for 2021 after the season. He received a $1 million buyout.

A first-round pick in the 2011 draft, Wong spent eight seasons with the Cardinals after making his major league debut in 2013. He provides more than solid defensive play up the middle, as evidenced by his second consecutive Gold Glove Award this past season.

Wong hit. 265 with a home run and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the second straight year.

He is only one year removed from perhaps his best season in St. Louis, batting .285 with 11 homers, 59 RBIs and a career-high 24 steals in 2019. He is a .261 hitter with 53 homers, 281 RBIs and 88 steals in 852 career games.

"STL will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget all the amazing people who impacted me along the way! Much love,'' Wong wrote in an Instragram post after his option was declined.

