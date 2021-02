Closer Alex Colome has agreed to a deal to join the Minnesota Twins, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is for one year with a club option and $6.25 million guaranteed.

Colome's base salary for 2021 would be $5 million, while his base salary for the option year would be $5.5 million.

Colome was previously the closer for the Chicago White Sox, who picked up closer Liam Hendriks last month.