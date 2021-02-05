ATLANTA -- A fellowship in the name of Henry Aaron has been established by the Atlanta Braves to help increase diversity in baseball and build on Aaron's legacy.

The Henry Aaron Fellowship is a yearlong executive leadership program to provide an opportunity to work in the Braves' front office and directly with Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller. The person will gain experience in all parts of the Braves' business operations as well as the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

With the All-Star Game slated for Atlanta's Truist Park in July, the fellow will also get to work on planning and executing the game and surrounding activities.

"Hank's life-long passion was to increase diversity across every aspect of baseball," Schiller said in a statement. "This fellowship is special because it allows us to build upon his legacy by creating a stronger organization today while continuing to develop the talent pipeline to secure the game's next generation of diverse leadership."

Aaron played with the Braves for 21 of his 23 major league seasons. He joined the team in 1976 as a vice president and director of player development, and was a senior vice president for the team from 1989 until his death on Jan. 22.