The Oakland Athletics are acquiring shortstop Elvis Andrus and another player for designated hitter Khris Davis and a pair of prospects from the Texas Rangers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Andrus was the longest-tenured Ranger after 12 seasons and the only player remaining from their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Andrus played only 29 games last season because of lingering back issues and hit only .194 with three homers and seven RBIs. He is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons.

Davis has 218 career homers over eight seasons with the Brewers and A's

