The Oakland Athletics have acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus and another player from the Texas Rangers for designated hitter Khris Davis and a pair of prospects, the teams announced on Saturday.

The A's will also receive $13.5 million, sources confirmed to ESPN, and minor league catcher Aramis Garcia in the deal, while catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker will head to the Rangers.

Andrus, 32, was the longest-tenured Ranger after 12 seasons and the only player remaining from their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

You clawed.

You antlered.

You were a key cog in the most successful years in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/VkkirbzO6K — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2021

Andrus played only 29 games last season because of lingering back issues and hit .194 with three homers and seven RBIs. He is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons.

For his career, Andrus has hit .274 with 76 homers, 636 RBIs and 305 steals.

Andrus figures to replace Marcus Semien at shortstop. Semien signed a free-agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Davis, 33, has 218 career homers over eight seasons with the Brewers and A's. In 2018, he led MLB with 48 homers, but he hit only two last season over 30 games.

Davis hit exactly .247 for four straight seasons before dropping to .220 in 2019 and .200 last season.

The trade was the start of a busy day for the Athletics, who also re-signed right-hander Mike Fiers on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic.

Fiers, who Oakland acquired from Detroit in 2018, went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA last season.

He made a name for himself last winter, when he blew the lid off the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.