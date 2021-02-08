The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle to a one-year contract Monday.

Doolittle, 34, had a down year last season for the Washington Nationals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 11 appearances. But he saved 75 games over the previous three seasons and was instrumental in helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

After going 6-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 29 saves during the 2019 regular season, Doolittle allowed just two runs in 10 1/3 innings in the postseason and didn't allow a run in three appearances against the Houston Astros in the World Series. He saved two games during that postseason run, including in Game 1 against the Astros.

The Nationals saluted Doolittle on Twitter after the Reds announced their deal with the reliever.

Thank you, World Series champion DOOOOOOOOO.@whatwouldDOOdo // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/6NneDCx9Tf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 8, 2021

With Doolittle, the Reds are adding a late-inning reliever after the departures of Archie Bradley, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent, and closer Raisel Iglesias, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

In nine major league seasons, Doolittle is 23-23 with 111 saves and a 3.07 ERA in 401 appearances. He began his career with the Oakland Athletics, who traded him to Washington during the 2017 season.

The Reds also officially announced a minor league deal with utility player Dee Strange-Gordon on Monday. Strange-Gordon also received an invitation to spring training.