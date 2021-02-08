The Los Angeles Angels and two-way player Shohei Ohtani agreed on a two-year, $8.5 million contract on Monday, a deal that provided both sides with cost certainty for two of Ohtani's three remaining arbitration years.

Ohtani and the Angels exchanged arbitration figures in January and the midway point was $2.9 million. The agreement, which avoids the need for a hearing, will pay Ohtani $3 million for his first arbitration year in 2021 and $5.5 million for his second in 2022. The pitcher and designated hitter from Japan will be arbitration-eligible again in 2023 before being scheduled for free agency.

Ohtani, 26, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018, providing a .925 OPS in 367 plate appearances and a 3.31 ERA in 51⅔ innings. He spent the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery but batted .286/.343/.505 as the Angels' primary DH.

He struggled during the shortened 2020 season, batting .190/.291/.366 in 175 plate appearances and recording only five outs in his first two starts before being diagnosed with a forearm strain.

The Angels have been pleased with Ohtani's offseason work and have stated that he will resume a two-way role in 2021, starting once a week and DHing on most of the days in between.