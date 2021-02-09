Infielder Jonathan Villar will be joining his fifth team in four seasons, agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Mets, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal is for $3.55 million, according to multiple reports. His agreement with the Mets was first reported by MLB Network.

Villar, a switch-hitter, had a .232 batting average with 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 52 games between the Marlins and Blue Jays during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has shown his versatility in the field, playing second base, shortstop, third base and outfield during his career.

He adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Entering his ninth MLB season, the 29-year-old Villar has also played for the Orioles, Brewers and Astros since 2013. He has a career .259 batting average with 80 home runs, 283 RBIs and 218 stolen bases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.