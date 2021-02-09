Left-handed reliever Jake McGee is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers to join the rival San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a two-year, $7 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

McGee, who went 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 24 appearances for the Dodgers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, could get ample opportunities to close with the Giants.

He has closing experience in his career, having saved 19 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 and 15 games for the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

The 11-year veteran is 28-23 with a 3.59 ERA and 45 saves in 546 appearances in his career.

