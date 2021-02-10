Free-agent reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The 36-year-old gets a base salary of $3 million if he makes the team, with incentives that could push the deal to $4 million. Kintzler turned down a major league offer from the Marlins for $2 million, sources said.

Kintzler pitched for Miami last season, appearing in 24 games with 12 saves and a 2.22 ERA.

He has played for five teams and was an All-Star in 2017 when he split time between the Twins and Nationals.