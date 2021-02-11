Kevin Cash says he pulled Blake Snell in the sixth inning because he didn't want the top of the Dodgers' lineup to face him for a third time. (1:24)

Wendy's is becoming almost as well-known for its Twitter barbs as its hamburgers these days, and the fast-food chain landed a sharp jab on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, referencing the controversial move by manager Kevin Cash in pulling starter Blake Snell in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- much to the delight of Snell himself.

Wendy's invited its Twitter followers to take a seat on its virtual dunk tank to be insulted on social media. The Rays, unfortunately for them, took the bait, and Wendy's hit 'em where it hurts.

Time for everybody's favorite made up social media holiday. It's #NationalRoastDay, like right now.

Drop a "Roast Me" below and feel the burn. — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

The reference is to Game 6 of the World Series, when Snell was cruising along in the sixth inning, holding a 1-0 lead while allowing just two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts, only be pulled by Cash. Just six pitches later, the Dodgers had a lead they wouldn't relinquish as reliever Nick Anderson gave up a double to Mookie Betts, then allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch and the go-ahead run home on a fielder's choice.

The Dodgers closed out the game, 3-1, to win the World Series.

Snell was traded to the San Diego Padres this offseason, helping him laugh off the Wendy's zinger at his former team.

Maybe an extra-large Frosty will ease the Rays' burn.