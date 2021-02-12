Infielder Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a minor league deal, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

If Panik makes the team, he'll have a base salary of $1.85 million and can make another $400,000 in incentives, the source said.

The 30-year-old hit .225 with one home run and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik will report to big league spring training.

He is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco Giants (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays.

Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year.

Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps.

The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract.

