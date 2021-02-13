On Aug. 30, 2015, Jake Arrieta no-hits the Dodgers in a 2-0 Cubs win, then rocked a onesie to celebrate after the game. (2:16)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are bringing back one of their World Series heroes, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with starter Jake Arrieta, a source confirmed with ESPN on Friday.

The deal, pending a physical, is for $6 million and could include some incentives, according to the source.

Arrieta, 34, starred for the Cubs from 2013 to 2017, winning a Cy Young Award in the 2015 season and helping the team to three playoff appearances and a World Series championship in 2016. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he threw two no-hitters and won 40 games.

Arrieta signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia before the 2018 season, but injuries marred his tenure there.

Arrieta joins a revamped rotation that includes World Series holdover Kyle Hendricks along with Zach Davies and Alec Mills. The Cubs showed early interest in Arrieta this offseason and began closing in on a deal after seeing him throw in Texas recently.

