New York Mets reliever Seth Lugo will have surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and will be shut down for at least six weeks, the team announced Saturday.

The team said a bone spur had broken off in his elbow, causing inflammation. The Mets determined Lugo would have the procedure at HSS Florida after an MRI revealed the problem.

Lugo, who was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 16 appearances last season, will not throw for six weeks before being re-evaluated and starting a throwing program.