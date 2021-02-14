Left-hander James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $8.5 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

The contract includes reachable bonuses that could take its value up to $10 million, sources said.

Paxton, 32, returns to the city where he spent the first six years of his career. The Mariners traded the pitcher to the New York Yankees in the winter of 2018.

After a successful 2019 with the Yankees, Paxton's 2020 season was cut short because of a strained left flexor tendon in his throwing arm. He finished the year 1-1 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts.

Paxton is 57-33 with a 3.58 ERA across eight seasons in the majors.