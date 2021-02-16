The New York Mets are in agreement with free-agent center fielder Kevin Pillar on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Network first reported the news.

Pillar, 32, finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with the Colorado Rockies after a trade-deadline deal in August from the Boston Red Sox. He batted .308 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 24 games with the Rockies.

He was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft. He is a career .262 hitter and has five seasons with double-digit steals, including 25 in 2015.

Pillar is joining his fifth team. He was traded in April 2019 from the Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants, and he signed a deal with Boston in February 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.