Cody Allen, the career leader in saves and appearances for the Cleveland Indians, has retired, the team posted Thursday.

"From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves," the Indians posted on Twitter. "Congrats on a great career, Cody. Happy Retirement."

Allen, who signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2020 season, did not pitch during the pandemic-shortened season.

He is Cleveland's career leader in saves (149) and in appearances (456) and strikeouts (564) by a reliever. The 32-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015 to '17.