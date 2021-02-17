Cody Allen, the career leader in saves and appearances for the Cleveland Indians, has retired, the team posted Thursday.
"From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves," the Indians posted on Twitter. "Congrats on a great career, Cody. Happy Retirement."
Allen, who signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2020 season, did not pitch during the pandemic-shortened season.
He is Cleveland's career leader in saves (149) and in appearances (456) and strikeouts (564) by a reliever. The 32-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015 to '17.
Allen was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.