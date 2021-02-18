Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres reached agreement Wednesday on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The $340 million extension is the third-largest contract handed out in MLB history, trailing only Mike Trout's $426.5 million extension over 12 years with the Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million extension over 12 years with the Dodgers.

Tatis, 22, made the All-MLB first team and won a Silver Slugger award after hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He finished fourth in the NL MVP voting.

As a rookie in 2019, Tatis hit .317/.379/.590 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Tatis's 38 career home runs as a shortstop in 143 career games (he has one homer as a designated hitter) are the most by a shortstop within his first 150 career games in the modern era (since 1900). He also is the only player in the modern era to record at least 35 homers and 25 stolen bases in his first 150 career games.

With Manny Machado having signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego before the 2019 season, the Padres are the first team ever to sign multiple players to $300 million deals.

Tatis also is the third player age 22 or younger to sign a $100 million contract, joining Trout, who signed a $144.5 million deal in 2014 at age 22, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who signed a $100 million extension in 2019 at age 21.