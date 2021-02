Designated hitter Mitch Moreland and the Oakland A's have agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million major league contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Moreland hit .328 with eight homers and 21 RBIs for the Boston Red Sox last season before being traded to the San Diego Padres in August, where he hit .203 with two homers and eight RBIs in 69 at-bats.

Moreland became a free agent after the Padres declined his $3 million option in November.