The New York Mets have reached a two-year deal with free-agent starting pitcher Taijuan Walker that is worth $20 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The deal, which is pending a physical, also includes a third-year player option, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The right-handed Walker, 28, was 4-3 with a combined 2.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings for the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays in 2020.

With the Mets, he will compete to join the back end of a starting rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson.

Walker has a career record of 35-34 with a 3.84 ERA in eight major league seasons. He made just one appearance in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks after recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he had after making three starts in 2018.

Walker's deal with the Mets was first reported by SNY.