With the Boston Red Sox arriving for spring training, slugger J.D. Martinez paid homage to New England legend Tom Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not for winning his seventh Super Bowl.

Martinez reported to Fort Myers wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Brady as he was being helped off a boat following the Bucs' victory parade. The image went viral as Brady appeared to be feeling the effects of the celebration.

Noting to see her...just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

The tweet sent out by the Red Sox of Martinez's shirt further poked fun at Brady, with the message "Noting to see her...just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG." Brady sent out a similar self-deprecating tweet the day of the parade.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

And Brady acknowledged Sunday this won't be the last time he gets ribbed about it.

Lol...I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

Brady, who won six Super Bowls as quarterback of the New England Patriots, won his seventh in his first year with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.