The Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Julio Teheran on Tuesday. Teheran also received an invitation to major league spring training.

A two-time All-Star, Teheran went 76-72 with a 3.64 ERA as a fixture in the Atlanta Braves' rotation from 2013 to 2019, averaging 32 starts and 191 innings each season.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Teheran to a one-year, $9 million contract in December 2019 hoping he could provide some consistency to their starting staff.

But Teheran, who turned 30 this January, spent the early part of the 2020 season recovering from COVID-19 and finished 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA in 31⅓ innings.

