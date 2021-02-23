The San Francisco Giants and veteran left-hander Scott Kazmir have reached agreement on a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp, sources tell ESPN's Buster Olney.

Kazmir, 37, is attempting to make his first appearance in a major league game since 2016, with sources saying the lefty's fastball velocity reached 92-93 mph in his most recent bullpen session.

Kazmir went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, but missed the entire 2017 season because of a hip injury. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2018 season, but his comeback bid fell short when he failed to win the No. 5 spot in the Braves' rotation coming out of camp.

A three-time All-Star, Kazmir is 108-96 with a 4.01 ERA over 12 seasons.