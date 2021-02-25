Francisco Lindor continues to endear himself to the fan base of his new team, rocking a replica of the New York Mets jacket worn by Eddie Murphy in the classic movie "Coming to America" while making his entrance at the team's spring training facility Thursday morning.

Francisco Lindor wearing the jacket from Coming to America at spring training https://t.co/rqwsyw3HtI pic.twitter.com/gpfAfZRTTX — joon (@joonlee) February 25, 2021

"Good morning, my neighbors," Lindor says in a video tweeted by the Mets, repeating the iconic line Murphy's character, Prince Akeem Joffer, yells from the balcony of his Queens apartment in the 1988 comedy.

The sequel to "Coming to America" -- called "Coming 2 America" -- is scheduled for digital release on March 5 via Amazon.

The four-time All-Star shortstop came to New York this offseason, along with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, after the Mets traded infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, along with minor leaguers Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf, to the Cleveland Indians.

New Balance recently made Lindor a rare baseball player with a signature sneaker, announcing on Monday the release of the Lindor 1, part of the brand's first-ever MLB sneaker and apparel collection.

Lindor has embraced Mets culture so far, rocking blue hair, but his contract status with the team remains a question, with the shortstop scheduled to hit free agency after the season.

"We haven't found the time [to negotiate], and I obviously have to get to know the organization, get to know the people, and they have to get to know me," Lindor said Monday about a potential extension with the Mets. "If something comes up, we'll see in the future; that is between my agent and Sandy [Alderson, team president] and the rest of the staff. It's been nonexistent, the conversations. It's too early, I think."