Former major league manager Joe Altobelli, who guided the 1983 Baltimore Orioles to a World Series title, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 88.

"The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Joe Altobelli, who led Baltimore to a World Championship in 1983, his first season at the helm," the team said in a statement posted to Twitter. "A tremendous leader, Altobelli's compassion, skill, and baseball expertise contributed to the Hall of Fame careers of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, and Cal Ripken, Jr. We send our sympathies to Altobelli's family and many friends throughout the game."

In addition to the Orioles, Altobelli also managed the San Francisco Giants (1977-79) and the Chicago Cubs (1991). He had a career record of 437-407.

He reached the major leagues as a player with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins.