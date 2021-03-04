Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. plans to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an opt-out after the first year, a source familiar with the contract told ESPN.

Bradley spent all eight of his seasons with the Boston Red Sox, joining the organization in 2011 when he was drafted 40th overall.

Bradley batted .283 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, five stolen bases, an .814 OPS and a career-low K rate (22.1%) in 55 games in 2020.

The 30-year-old is an elite center fielder. He won a Gold Glove in 2018, and his acrobatic catches in Fenway are a staple of highlight films.

He has some power in his bat -- in the 2018 ALCS with Houston, Bradley had a two-run homer and a grand slam, helping him earn MVP honors for that series. And he is a streaky hitter -- in 2016, he hit safely in 29 straight games. But his tendency to pull too much has led to mediocre batting averages. He's a career .239 hitter, with 98 home runs, 376 RBIs and a .732 OPS. He was an All-Star in 2016.

Bradley, who is represented by Scott Boras, was on a $11 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox in 2020, but that number was prorated because of the shortened season.

Bradley's deal with the Brewers was first reported by the Boston Globe.