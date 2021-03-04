NORTH PORT. Fla. -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won't make his first scheduled start of spring training because of a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Fried hasn't tested positive for the virus, but the team is taking no chances.

The left-hander had been scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

"We're laying him low for a couple of days," Snitker said.

Fried, a 17-game winner in 2019, went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.