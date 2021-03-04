        <
          Atlanta Braves' Max Fried scratched from Friday start due to potential COVID-19 exposure

          6:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NORTH PORT. Fla. -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won't make his first scheduled start of spring training because of a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.

          Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Fried hasn't tested positive for the virus, but the team is taking no chances.

          The left-hander had been scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

          "We're laying him low for a couple of days," Snitker said.

          Fried, a 17-game winner in 2019, went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.