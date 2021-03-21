The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvador Perez have agreed to a four-year extension, the team announced Sunday.

The contract is worth $82 million, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports, which makes it the richest deal in Royals history. The Kansas City Star first reported the financial aspect of Perez's extension.

Perez's extension, which begins with the 2022 season, comes after a 2020 season in which he was named the AL Comeback Player of the Year.

He missed the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery, but returned with a bang in the shortened '20 campaign. The 2015 World Series MVP hit a career-best .333 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 37 games.

His career-high .633 slugging percentage was the second-highest in Royals history, trailing only George Brett (.664 in 1980). And he became just the third catcher since 1900 to record multihit games, including an extra-base hits, in six consecutive contests (Sept. 11-18).

Perez, 30, is heading into his 10th season in the majors, all with Kansas City. For his career he has slashed .269/.300/.449.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.