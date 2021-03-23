Alden Gonzalez previews an NL West that's predicted to be dominated by the Dodgers and Padres. (1:59)

When superstar right fielder Mookie Betts helped the Boston Red Sox win a World Series championship in 2018, fans of the team were hopeful he and his talents would be there for years to come.

But, in February 2020, Boston traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the team he helped beat two years before. Then, the Dodgers won the World Series -- their first title since 1988 -- with Betts creating highlight moments at every turn.

In his first season with the Dodgers, the 26-year-old superstar hit .292. But most importantly, he hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, which all but sealed them the championship.

Now, ahead of the start of the 2021 baseball season, a group of Dodgers fans are thanking the Red Sox for trading Betts -- in a big way. Across the street from Fenway Park.

But the fan group, Pantone 294 (named after the blue in Dodgers uniforms), isn't doing it to troll the Red Sox, but to earnestly thank them.

.@alexuur's favorite memory was @mookiebetts' home run in the 2020 World Series and in return, he wanted to show some love to Boston. #ThankYouBoston



This billboard can be found at 60-62 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 RIGHT NEXT to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/WQSygsAxbn — Pantone 294 (@Pantone294) March 22, 2021

"It was never meant to trash talk," Alex Soto, CEO of Pantone 294, told ESPN. "The Red Sox are my favorite AL and second team over all. I love Boston, it's a beautiful city. Maybe when I'm old I can buy a house out here to retire."

Soto is just excited about baseball returning. Opening Day 2021 is April 1.

I'm a fool. Someone take my credit card away 😂 pic.twitter.com/7qQV2Gm01P — aLex (@alexuur) March 22, 2021

"It was an honest thank you message. I think Mookie was the final piece we needed to win that championship," he said. "Baseball's back. Let's have some fun!"