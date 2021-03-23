Star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left his team's spring training game Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds because of left shoulder discomfort.

Tatis, who throws with his right hand, left the game in the third inning after making a backhanded play at shortstop. Tatis moved to his right to field a ground ball by the Reds' Jonathan India and then made a throw to first to record the out. He then left the field with trainers.

The Padres said that Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres last month.

Other than that, it hasn't been a smooth spring for Tatis. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.