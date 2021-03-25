Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez will have surgery for a ruptured pectoral tendon and will miss five to six months, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.

Jimenez injured his left shoulder when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy's solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their exhibition game on Wednesday.

Jimenez's left arm barely moved as he walked off the field with an athletic trainer.

The 24-year-old slugger, who throws and bats right-handed, had a .296 batting average with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year.