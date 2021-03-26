GOODYEAR, Arizona -- The Cincinnati Reds on Friday released Dee Strange-Gordon, a non-roster invitee to spring training who auditioned at shortstop.

Strange-Gordon, a 32-year-old former All-Star and NL batting champ, got a shot with Cincinnati after Freddy Galvis signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Orioles.

But Strange-Gordon's chances were hurt by the team's decision to move Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop, and by good spring performances from versatile infielders Jonathan India and Alex Blandino.

Strange-Gordon, who spent his past three, mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Seattle Mariners, hit .281 in 12 spring training games with four RBIs and four stolen bases.

He would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster, plus the chance to earn $600,000 in performance bonuses for games played.

Strange-Gordon won the league batting title in 2015 as Seattle's second baseman and was a two-time All Star.