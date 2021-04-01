2021 MLB season predictions: From division champs and World Series picks to MVP and Cy Young favorites

After a 60-game season in 2020, MLB is set to begin a complete 162-game schedule on Thursday with a full slate of 15 matchups, starting in New York with the Yankees hosting the Blue Jays (1:05 ET, ESPN).

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers repeat, or will they be challenged by the upstart San Diego Padres in their own division? Will the Yankees be the class of the American League, or can the Chicago White Sox take the next step and contend? Can the New York Mets compete with the Atlanta Braves in the competitive National League East?

Is Mike Trout still the overwhelming MVP favorite in the AL? Will Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr. battle it out for hardware in the National League?

From among our columnists, writers, researchers, editors and TV commentators, we polled 37 of ESPN's leading baseball experts to see what they expect, asking them about who's going to win their respective divisions, leagues and the World Series, and who will walk away with individual awards.

Jump to team predictions for: National League | AL and NL champions | World Series champion

Jump to awards predictions for: MVP | Cy Young | ROY

American League

AL East

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Our pick: Yankees (30 votes)

Who else got votes? Blue Jays (4), Rays (3)

Why did you pick the Yankees?

MLB Opening Day on ESPN Opening Week is here! You can watch the 2021 season begin Thursday with an ESPN Opening Day schedule packed with some of baseball's biggest names and best teams. 1 p.m. ET: Blue Jays at Yankees

3 p.m. ET (ESPN+): Braves at Phillies

4 p.m. ET: Dodgers at Rockies

7 p.m. ET: Mets at Nationals

10 p.m. ET: Astros at A's

The Yankees remain one of the most stacked teams in baseball, but much of their success will again be dependent on the health of guys like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. I'm really curious to see how Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon fit into the rotation mix, especially with the departure of Masahiro Tanaka. Both Kluber and Taillon come with high talent pedigrees and could prove to be some of Brian Cashman's most valuable pickups heading into the 2021 season. While the Yankees certainly face formidable competition from the Rays, the upstart Blue Jays and potentially the Red Sox, I think their top-tier talent will win out. -- Joon Lee

AL Central

Our pick: White Sox (28)

Who else got votes? Twins (9)

Why did you pick the Twins?

The Twins won the division the past two years and are one of the best-run teams in baseball. The White Sox have a higher upside and are more exciting, but I'll lean toward track record, efficiency and more prospect capital for upgrades, though it should be very close. -- Kiley McDaniel

AL West

Our pick: Astros (18)

Who else got votes: Angels (10), A's (9)

Why did you pick the Angels?

Look, I'm as surprised by this pick as you are. I was not necessarily impressed by the Angels' moves to bolster their pitching staff this offseason. But then I watched Shohei Ohtani navigate a two-way role and Justin Upton begin to resemble his old self again this spring, and I began to feel as if the Angels were owed some of the good fortune that has eluded them over this last half-decade. Simply put: This is not a good division. I think the Angels will be in the thick of it in July, at which point they'll be aggressive enough to add the pieces to finally get Mike Trout back into the playoffs. -- Alden Gonzalez

AL wild cards

Votes: Twins (21), Blue Jays (16), Rays (9), A's (8), Yankees (7), Angels (5), White Sox (5), Royals (2), Astros (1)

Why did you pick the Angels and White Sox for the AL wild card?

It's hard to believe, but in Mike Trout's nine full seasons with the Angels, they've finished over .500 just three times (last in 2015) and made the playoffs just once (in 2014). There are legitimate concerns about the lack of a No. 1-type starter in the rotation and the bullpen depth. But they have two superstars in Trout and Anthony Rendon and maybe three if Ohtani contributes on the mound. The AL West looks weaker at the top and, well, the Angels are simply due to get a few breaks. As for the White Sox, many are picking them to still win the division, even without Eloy Jimenez, and I still like the top of the lineup, the top three in the rotation, the bullpen depth and believe the AL East beats up on each other, allowing the two wild cards to come from the softer West and Central divisions. -- David Schoenfield

National League

NL East:

Our pick: Braves (25)

Who else got votes? Mets (7), Nationals (3), Phillies (2)

play 2:12 Beasts in the NL East: What to expect from MLB's most loaded division Karl Ravech previews what to expect this season from the loaded NL East.

Why did you pick the Braves?

With the possible exception of position player depth, there isn't a department in which Atlanta ranks behind any of the other teams of a very good division. That list of advantages includes traits that give them a high floor, like speed and defense, that should help them withstand regressions in the homer category or in the bullpen, should they occur. It's just a very complete team with a consistent track record of high-level winning. -- Bradford Doolittle

NL Central

Our pick: Cardinals (23)

Who else got votes? Brewers (12), Cubs (1), Reds (1)

Why did you pick the Cardinals?

It's really difficult for me to parse between the Brewers, Cubs and Cardinals in that division. In the end, it might ultimately come down to health. But I think Nolan Arenado is a difference-maker offensively, defensively and in the clubhouse. And I still think Jack Flaherty is capable of establishing himself among the game's greatest pitchers, not to mention the best in the NL Central. Those two might make the difference. -- Gonzalez

NL West

Our pick: Dodgers (34)

Who else got votes? Padres (3)

Why did you pick the Padres over the Dodgers?

Repeating is tough to do, especially for as long as the Dodgers have dominated the division, and the Padres can match the champions across the board, with their powerful lineup and deep pitching staff. Nobody is saying the Dodgers will struggle, but they know they can coast a bit for six months while the Padres want to prove a point during the regular season. -- Eric Karabell

NL wild cards

Votes: Padres (33), Mets (23), Braves (9), Nationals (3), Dodgers (3), Phillies (1), Giants (1), Cardinals (1), Brewers (1)

Why do you think the Padres are such a huge favorite to earn a wild-card spot?