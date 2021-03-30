Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani struggled in his final spring training start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, giving up seven runs and recording only seven outs while facing clear command issues at Dodger Stadium as he pitched around a blister.

The Angels ultimately removed Ohtani in the third inning because of the blister on his right middle finger, one general manager Perry Minasian believes the team caught early.

Ohtani said he had been dealing with the blister since his last outing and dismissed any concerns about it affecting his availability for the regular season.

"I'm not too worried for my next outing," Ohtani, scheduled to make his 2021 pitching debut against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, said through an interpreter. "I'm actually glad the blister peeled off today, before the games really matter."

Ohtani, who was also in the Angels' lineup as the No. 2 hitter, faced only 16 batters. He walked five, surrendered home runs to three and recorded three strikeouts. His fastball ranged from 92 to 99 mph, according to Statcast, but Ohtani said he was "throwing around" his blister and noted that he had good command of his curveball because he throws it mostly with his index finger.

"He's gonna be fine," Angels manager Joe Maddon said when asked if the blister will affect Ohtani's ability to start Sunday's game, adding that he will be in the lineup for the team's final exhibition game on Tuesday. Ohtani said the blister doesn't affect his ability to hit.